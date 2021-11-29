Senior Connect
Arrests made in connection to thefts from Brunswick Co. construction sites

According to the LPD, Ryan Tyler Duffy, 30, was arrested at his home in Leland on Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of felony larceny from a construction site.(Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department has arrested two men in connection to the theft of nearly $14,000 worth of construction materials from construction sites in Brunswick County.

According to the LPD, Ryan Tyler Duffy, 30, was arrested at his home in Leland on Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of felony larceny from a construction site.

“Duffy has an extensive criminal history related to property crimes dating back to 2013,” the Leland Police Department stated in a news release. “He has been under electronic monitoring by North Carolina Probation and Parole following a conviction earlier this year for construction site thefts.”

LPD detectives also charged Cody Allen Coston, 25, with two counts of receiving stolen property from a construction site.

“Detectives with the Leland Police Department, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office have worked together on this investigation since the first reported theft occurred in mid-September,” the news release states. “The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Payne with the Leland Police Department at (910) 726-3106 or gpayne@townofleland.com.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

