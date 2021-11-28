Senior Connect
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man

Jack Morello
Jack Morello(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department needs your help to find a missing person.

Jack Morello, 77, was last seen Saturday afternoon around 3:30 going to Walmart at Monkey Junction. Police say he was wearing a white shirt and driving a 1997 black Ford F-350.

Police say Morello stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 155 pounds. He has blue eyes and short, grey hair.

Anyone who sees Morello is asked to call 911. Police encourage anyone with information to contact WPD at 910-343-3609.

