Shoppers support local businesses for Small Business Saturday

Shoppers supporting local businesses at the Cotton Exchange.
Shoppers supporting local businesses at the Cotton Exchange.
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After Thanksgiving, shopping for the holidays is in full swing with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday.

On Saturday, many shoppers in Downtown Wilmington were out supporting local shops in the Cotton Exchange.

“It’s excellent to support your local businesses. No matter who they are. Because that means your money is staying here within your community,” said owner of Emory’s Crystals Marlo Hitriz, a store located in the Cotton Exchange.

Hitirz looks forward to the holiday shopping season each year, because it means she sees repeat customers and new faces.

“It keeps us alive. It keeps us afloat, it helps us do our things that we need to do with our normal everyday lives,” said Hitirz.

After a tough couple of years for many small businesses, shoppers crowded these local stores on Saturday.

“It’s super important because it’s been so hard to be able to sell things locally, and everybody is struggling. Not so much those big corporations but the small businesses. So, making sure you support people in your community so they can provide for their families,” said local shopper Cheyenne Mitchell.

The Cotton Exchange is home to many local shops From candy stores, to restaurants, and barber shops. Though they are all different, they all have the same goal.

“We’re all in this together. We need to help and support each other...and spread the love,” said Hitriz.

