First Alert Forecast: remaining abnormally dry across SE, warmer temps into December

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Great to see you! Hope you’re enjoying the rest of your long Thanksgiving weekend. Hard to believe that on this day in 1903, Wilmington plummeted to a low of 21˚F! After a warmer day in the 60s, overnight lows will be around twice that value in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Expect temperatures to return briefly back in the cool 50s to begin your workweek. Rain looks to stay offshore and unfortunately will not aid in needed rainfall.

Your First Alert Forecast continues to note a rain-free trend through much of this week, and also a return to the 70s for the first few days of December. You can see those details here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, you can customize your location and extend your outlook with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Finally, new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin for the next several days. Hurricane Season officially ends Tuesday.

