First Alert Forecast: dry with warming trend as calendar changes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you! Hope you’re enjoying the remainder of your long Thanksgiving weekend. In spite of clouds, a southwest flow of air will propel temperatures to the 60s Sunday afternoon. rain looks to stay offshore and unfortunately will not aide in needed rainfall.

Your First Alert Forecast continues to note a rain-free trend through much of this week, and also a return to the 70s for the first few days of December. You can see those details here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Finally, new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin for the next several days. Hurricane Season officially ends Tuesday.

