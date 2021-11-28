Crews work to make finishing touches ahead of Leland in Lights grand illumination event

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially in Leland where crews are putting the finishing touches on the Leland in Lights displays.

“Leland in Lights is our grand illumination event that we have each year,” said operation services director Wyatt Richardson. “We usually kick off the start of December with the Grand Illumination event.”

That’s this coming Saturday at 6 p.m. Richardson says there’s still plenty of work to be done.

“The efforts of this aren’t accomplished in one night or even one week. It takes weeks on end for us to wrap trees, put up displays--both here in Founders Park and along our Village Road corridor as well.”

This year, you’ll see some returning favorites like the Old Man Winter display. It towers over 40 feet tall and nearly just as wide. Richardson says the display takes a deep breath and blows it out to allow visitors to enjoy the cool winter air.

“Another big, popular hit for us is our trio of singing trees,” said Richardson. “They run through a sequence of songs. If anyone’s like me, you get Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” stuck in your head. When that trio of trees starts singing that, the mouth actually pulsates.”

There are also some new showstoppers you’ll want to check out, including a large LED tree that will display a variety of images.

Richardson says the grand illumination event is the best time to take it all in.

“Santa will be here in his workshop, so kids will have the opportunity to talk to Santa, give out a letter. They’ll also have the chance to get a candy cane and a small prize,” said Richardson. “We’re also going to have warm drinks and sweet treats that night.”

