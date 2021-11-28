Crews respond to wreck in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are on the scene of a wreck in Wilmington near Oleander Drive and Independence Boulevard. Police have closed the eastbound lane of Oleander from Independence to Floral Parkway.

The Wilmington Police Department posted on Twitter at 10:45 a.m. Sunday informing the public of the incident and are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.