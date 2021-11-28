Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Carolina Beach Police searching for missing boater

Joseph Matthew Johnson, a 44-year old Carolina Beach resident.
Joseph Matthew Johnson, a 44-year old Carolina Beach resident.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Police Department needs your help looking for a missing boater.

Joseph Matthew Johnson, a resident of Carolina Beach, was last seen around 11 a.m. on November 22nd leaving from Federal Point Yacht Club marina. He was on his 19 foot center console Seacraft fishing boat. He is known to frequently fish offshore, especially the area around the Frying Pan Shoals.

Johnson is a white male, 6″2, 220 pounds, and has strawberry blonde hair. He is 44 years old. Johnson was reported missing by a friend on November 27th, after they arrived in town for pre-arranged fishing plans.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the Carolina Beach Police Department at 910-458-2540.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies respond to a shooting Friday on Bennett Village Place.
UPDATE: One dead, two charged after shooting in Monkey Junction area
Jack Morello
UPDATE: Missing man found
Officers were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the Ocean Crest Inn and Suites which is in the...
NC man dead, another person injured after shooting in Myrtle Beach
The Streets of Southpoint was crowded with Black Friday shoppers when three people were shot.
Three people shot at Durham shopping center
2019 Wrightsville Beach Flotilla
N.C. Holiday Flotilla returns Saturday

Latest News

Crews on the scene of the wreck on Oleander and Independence
One dead after wreck in Wilmington
Shoppers supporting local businesses at the Cotton Exchange.
Shoppers support local businesses for Small Business Saturday
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially in Leland where crews are putting the...
Crews work to make finishing touches ahead of Leland in Lights grand illumination event
Jack Morello
UPDATE: Missing man found