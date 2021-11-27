Patriots, Bulldogs post road wins to advance into high school football Eastern Finals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender Patriots and Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs both posted road wins Friday night to advance into the Eastern Finals of the state high school football playoffs.

The #6 Patriots had to travel to Pinetown to take on the Class 1A’s second-seeded Northside Panthers. Pender rushed out to a 26-0 lead in the second quarter, and then held on as the hosts posted a furious second-half rally. Northside got to within six points with about nine minutes to go. But Pender’s defense held on for the 34-28 win, moving the Patriots into the next round. They will face the #1 seeds from Tarboro in the 1A Eastern Final.

After a scoreless first quarter in their 2A matchup in Elizabeth City against third-seeded Northeastern, #10 Wallace-Rose Hill scorched the unbeaten Eagles for 29 points in the second quarter behind three touchdowns from Kanye Roberts. After Northeastern cut the deficit to 29-8, Kaymond Farrior scored his second touchdown in the third quarter to extend the lead to 36-8. The Bulldogs ran away with this one 57-22, improving to 12-2. They will face top-seeded Princeton in the Eastern Final next Friday.

