First Alert Forecast: a few clouds and milder as we wrap up the holiday weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this long Thanksgiving weekend. Your Saturday evening will feature mostly clear skies with temperature quickly falling out of the 50s and into the 40s after sunset. Lows overnight will be in the middle and upper 30s. Sunday will feature more cloud cover, especially late in the day ahead of the next dry cold front. Highs will soar well into the 60s during the afternoon before falling back to the 50s on Monday. On Tuesday highs return to the 60s before soaring into the upper 60s and eventually 70s as December begins. We are hard pressed to identify any significant rain chances for the next seven days. This means drought conditions will worsen in the days ahead.
Catch those details here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.
Or, customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into December with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. Remember: the app is great for travel, too!
And lastly, new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin for the next several days. Hurricane Season officially ends November 30th.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.