First Alert Forecast: a few clouds and milder as we wrap up the holiday weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this long Thanksgiving weekend. Your Saturday evening will feature mostly clear skies with temperature quickly falling out of the 50s and into the 40s after sunset. Lows overnight will be in the middle and upper 30s. Sunday will feature more cloud cover, especially late in the day ahead of the next dry cold front. Highs will soar well into the 60s during the afternoon before falling back to the 50s on Monday. On Tuesday highs return to the 60s before soaring into the upper 60s and eventually 70s as December begins. We are hard pressed to identify any significant rain chances for the next seven days. This means drought conditions will worsen in the days ahead.

The NC Holiday Flotilla is one of my favorite events of the year! If you're heading down to Wrightsville Beach Saturday evening to watch the boat parade, be sure to bundle up-- perhaps bring a thermos of hot cocoa to keep warm :) #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/q1civacqps — Gabe Ross - WECT (@TVsGabeRoss) November 26, 2021

Catch those details here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into December with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. Remember: the app is great for travel, too!

And lastly, new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin for the next several days. Hurricane Season officially ends November 30th.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.