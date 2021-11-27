Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: dry, seasonably cool Thanksgiving weekend

Your First Alert Weather Team
By Gabe Ross
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 1:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this long Thanksgiving weekend. Grab the coats this morning, as many are waking to temperatures near or below freezing. a northwest breeze flow will limit temperature growth to the 50s Saturday and a west southwesterly flow will bolster highs back to the 60s Sunday. In between a trip to the frosty 30s under clear skies.

Your First Alert Forecast continues to note a rain-free trend through much of next week. Catch those details here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into December with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. Remember: the app is great for travel, too!

Finally, new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin for the next several days. Hurricane Season officially ends Tuesday, November 30th.

