First Alert Forecast: dry, seasonably cool Thanksgiving weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this long Thanksgiving weekend. Grab the coats this morning, as many are waking to temperatures near or below freezing. a northwest breeze flow will limit temperature growth to the 50s Saturday and a west southwesterly flow will bolster highs back to the 60s Sunday. In between a trip to the frosty 30s under clear skies.

The NC Holiday Flotilla is one of my favorite events of the year! If you're heading down to Wrightsville Beach Saturday evening to watch the boat parade, be sure to bundle up-- perhaps bring a thermos of hot cocoa to keep warm :) #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/q1civacqps — Gabe Ross - WECT (@TVsGabeRoss) November 26, 2021

Your First Alert Forecast continues to note a rain-free trend through much of next week. Catch those details here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into December with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. Remember: the app is great for travel, too!

Finally, new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin for the next several days. Hurricane Season officially ends Tuesday, November 30th.

