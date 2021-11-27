American flag display to remain in Mulberry Park through end of November

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - There are still a few days left to check out the Field of Honor at Mulberry Park.

The town teamed up with the Kiwanis Club to put up the StoryWalk Project in honor of Veterans Day. It’s staying up for the entire month of November.

Each flag is sponsored by a resident or business. Some were sponsored in honor of specific veterans.

It’s the first year for the project, but leaders are pleased with the support its gotten and say it won’t be the last.

“It’s a time for reverence and for thanks,” said Mayor Walt Eccard. “The mixture of children playing in the playground and this honoring veterans symbolizes what they did. They served so our children can play free in the park.”

