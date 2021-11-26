Whiteville home destroyed in early morning fire

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County home was destroyed in an early morning fire Friday.

According Whiteville Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder, firefighters responded to a home in the 400 block of S. Canal Street in Whiteville shortly after 4 a.m.

Lowder said the home is a total loss.

The resident was not home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire still is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.