Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Whiteville home destroyed in early morning fire

A home on S. Canal St. in Whiteville was destroyed by a fire.
A home on S. Canal St. in Whiteville was destroyed by a fire.(Hal Lowder)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County home was destroyed in an early morning fire Friday.

According Whiteville Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder, firefighters responded to a home in the 400 block of S. Canal Street in Whiteville shortly after 4 a.m.

Lowder said the home is a total loss.

The resident was not home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire still is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department has responded to a report of shots fired along Market Street...
WPD: One person injured in shooting
Buscemi found his car had been booted just days after speaking out against the town's parking...
After speaking out against town’s parking program, Wrightsville Beach resident wakes up to booted car
Games against Montana scheduled for Thursday and UC San Diego on Friday have been cancelled.
Seahawks withdraw from tournament due to flu outbreak
A crash caused a power outage affecting more than 2,500 customers in Columbus County.
UPDATE: Power restored to all customers after vehicle accident causes outage for more than 2,500 in Columbus County
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time

Latest News

Mrs. Tricia Toews and Za'vion Coley in her kindergarten classroom at Forest Hills Global...
Unsung hero: Teacher saves student from choking, praised by school district with Heroes Award
The crash involved a car and a pickup truck near the intersection of Mobleys Bridge Road and...
Man charged with DWI, felony death by motor vehicle after deadly Pitt Co. crash
2019 Wrightsville Beach Flotilla
N.C. Holiday Flotilla returns Saturday
Hundreds of people gather in Downtown Wilmington for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony
Kickstart the holiday season with Wilmington’s annual tree lighting