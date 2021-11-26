Senior Connect
Three people shot at Durham shopping center

The Streets of Southpoint was crowded with Black Friday shoppers when three people were shot.
By WRAL Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) — Durham police have confirmed three people were shot at The Streets at Southpoint shopping center on Friday afternoon. One person is in custody.

One of the people shot was a 10-year-old child, who was hurt from a bullet ricochet. The child was taken to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Durham police chief Patrice Andrews told local media that the shooting occurred between two groups of people who knew each other. Authorities are speaking with several witnesses.

An additional three people were injured during the evacuation.

The shopping mall was locked down as law enforcement responded to the situation. The mall is closed until further notice, and a large police presence was on hand as of 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

