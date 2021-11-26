Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

N.C. Holiday Flotilla returns Saturday

2019 Wrightsville Beach Flotilla
2019 Wrightsville Beach Flotilla
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla will hit the water in Wrightsville Beach on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The parade of boats, an area tradition which started in 1983, will begin at 6 p.m. A fireworks show will follow.

Several Day in the Park events also are scheduled for Saturday at the Town Complex: food vendors (10 a.m.-2 p.m.), arts and crafts vendors (10 a.m.-4 p.m.), live music (11- a.m.-3 p.m.), car show 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Traffic alert: The Wrightsville Beach drawbridge will be raised at 6 p.m. to allow boats to travel down the Intracoastal Waterway to the Banks Channel parade route.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the flotilla had a much different look last year. Instead of decorated boats cruising the waters around Wrightsville Beach, participants decorated their docks.

For more information on this year’s events, click here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department has responded to a report of shots fired along Market Street...
WPD: One person injured in shooting
Buscemi found his car had been booted just days after speaking out against the town's parking...
After speaking out against town’s parking program, Wrightsville Beach resident wakes up to booted car
Games against Montana scheduled for Thursday and UC San Diego on Friday have been cancelled.
Seahawks withdraw from tournament due to flu outbreak
A crash caused a power outage affecting more than 2,500 customers in Columbus County.
UPDATE: Power restored to all customers after vehicle accident causes outage for more than 2,500 in Columbus County
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time

Latest News

Hundreds of people gather in Downtown Wilmington for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony
Kickstart the holiday season with Wilmington’s annual tree lighting
Families continue the tradition of burning off some calories before the big Thanksgiving meal.
2,700 runners participate in Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot
School isn’t in session and church isn’t in service on Thanksgiving, but both were busy as...
Church, high school offers Thanksgiving meals to those less fortunate
Members of Enoch Chapel Missionary Baptist Church pass out meals to those less fortunate on...
Local church passes out meals to those less fortunate on Thanksgiving