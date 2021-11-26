N.C. Holiday Flotilla returns Saturday

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla will hit the water in Wrightsville Beach on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The parade of boats, an area tradition which started in 1983, will begin at 6 p.m. A fireworks show will follow.

Several Day in the Park events also are scheduled for Saturday at the Town Complex: food vendors (10 a.m.-2 p.m.), arts and crafts vendors (10 a.m.-4 p.m.), live music (11- a.m.-3 p.m.), car show 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Traffic alert: The Wrightsville Beach drawbridge will be raised at 6 p.m. to allow boats to travel down the Intracoastal Waterway to the Banks Channel parade route.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the flotilla had a much different look last year. Instead of decorated boats cruising the waters around Wrightsville Beach, participants decorated their docks.

For more information on this year’s events, click here.

The NC Holiday Flotilla is one of my favorite events of the year! If you're heading down to Wrightsville Beach Saturday evening to watch the boat parade, be sure to bundle up-- perhaps bring a thermos of hot cocoa to keep warm :) #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/q1civacqps — Gabe Ross - WECT (@TVsGabeRoss) November 26, 2021

