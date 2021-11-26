Man injured in shooting in Monkey Junction area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was injured in a shooting in the Monkey Junction area Friday afternoon.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place at Bennett Village Apartments off of Piner Road.

Deputies responded to the area shortly after 2:30 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. An official at the scene said the victim’s injuries were life threatening.

Deputies are currently searching for the suspect, according to Lt. Brewer.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.