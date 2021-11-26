Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man charged with DWI, felony death by motor vehicle after deadly Pitt Co. crash

The crash involved a car and a pickup truck near the intersection of Mobleys Bridge Road and...
The crash involved a car and a pickup truck near the intersection of Mobleys Bridge Road and Highway 33.(Viewer photo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Columbus County man has been charged with DWI in a deadly accident that killed a woman Wednesday night in Pitt County.

The crash happened on Mobleys Bridge Road just outside of Grimesland around 7:30 p.m.

Trooper C.D. Wilson said 31-year-old Kerri Silverthorn, of Plymouth, was heading north of the road when she slowed down for a vehicle in front of her.

Wilson said 51-year-old David Ravon, of Chadbourn, was in a pickup truck behind the woman and didn’t slow down.

His pickup truck struck the back of the woman’s car, according to the trooper. The car ran off the right side of the road, into a ditch and then struck a tree.

The pickup truck ran off the right side of the road as well, hit a mailbox, a ditch, overturned, and then hit the woman’s car a second time.

Silverthorn died at the scene, Wilson said, while Ravon was taken to Vidant Medical Center and eventually charged with felony death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.(Viewer photo)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department has responded to a report of shots fired along Market Street...
WPD: One person injured in shooting
Buscemi found his car had been booted just days after speaking out against the town's parking...
After speaking out against town’s parking program, Wrightsville Beach resident wakes up to booted car
Games against Montana scheduled for Thursday and UC San Diego on Friday have been cancelled.
Seahawks withdraw from tournament due to flu outbreak
A crash caused a power outage affecting more than 2,500 customers in Columbus County.
UPDATE: Power restored to all customers after vehicle accident causes outage for more than 2,500 in Columbus County
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time

Latest News

A home on S. Canal St. in Whiteville was destroyed by a fire.
Whiteville home destroyed in early morning fire
Mrs. Tricia Toews and Za'vion Coley in her kindergarten classroom at Forest Hills Global...
Unsung hero: Teacher saves student from choking, praised by school district with Heroes Award
2019 Wrightsville Beach Flotilla
N.C. Holiday Flotilla returns Saturday
Hundreds of people gather in Downtown Wilmington for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony
Kickstart the holiday season with Wilmington’s annual tree lighting