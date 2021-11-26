First Alert Forecast: a quick rain chance early Friday, mainly dry remainder of holiday weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday! Hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving! If you’re up early looking to capitalize on some doorbuster holiday deals, make sure to tote along the umbrella and your WECT Weather app as a cold front will bring a chance of showers first thing. Expect only trace rain amounts to a couple of tenths of an inch at most before the front moves offshore by the mid morning.

If you are headed out early on Black Friday for bargains, you will probably need your umbrella. Rain chances will quickly end by mid morning. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/u8NwL5Ag0N — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) November 25, 2021

By the afternoon, skies will become mostly sunny with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s and crashing temperatures back to the upper 20s inland and lower 30s near the coast. Stiff northwesterly breezes will add a nip to the air, especially after sunset.

Skies will quickly clear after a damp, dreary Friday morning. Bodes well for the tree lightning! Pass the cocoa! pic.twitter.com/rzI0PDleXm — Gannon Medwick WECT (@medwick) November 25, 2021

Your First Alert Forecast toggles back to mainly dry for most of the remainder of the seven-day period. Catch those details here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into December with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. Remember: the app is great for travel, too!

And lastly, new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin for the next several days. Hurricane Season officially ends November 30th.

