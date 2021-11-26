Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: a quick rain chance early Friday, mainly dry remainder of holiday weekend

By Gabe Ross
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday! Hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving! If you’re up early looking to capitalize on some doorbuster holiday deals, make sure to tote along the umbrella and your WECT Weather app as a cold front will bring a chance of showers first thing. Expect only trace rain amounts to a couple of tenths of an inch at most before the front moves offshore by the mid morning.

By the afternoon, skies will become mostly sunny with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s and crashing temperatures back to the upper 20s inland and lower 30s near the coast. Stiff northwesterly breezes will add a nip to the air, especially after sunset.

Your First Alert Forecast toggles back to mainly dry for most of the remainder of the seven-day period. Catch those details here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into December with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. Remember: the app is great for travel, too!

And lastly, new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin for the next several days. Hurricane Season officially ends November 30th.

