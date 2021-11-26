First Alert Forecast: a dry rest of your holiday weekend with rollercoaster temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday afternoon! Hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving! A quick line of showers brought variable rainfall tallies to the Lower Cape Fear Region this morning. ILM Picked up .18″ of rain as the bulk to the showers moved off shore.

For the rest of the afternoon, skies will become mostly sunny with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s and crashing temperatures back to the upper 20s inland and lower 30s near the coast. Stiff northwesterly breezes will add a nip to the air, especially after sunset.

After some morning showers it will be clear and brisk for the Wilmington Tree Lighting Downtown this evening. Grab a jacket. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/yOejZdy2yk — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) November 26, 2021

Your First Alert Forecast toggles back to mainly dry for most of the remainder of the seven-day period. We will see rollercoaster temperatures through the period. Catch those details here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into December with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. Remember: the app is great for travel, too!

And lastly, new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin for the next several days. Hurricane Season officially ends November 30th.

