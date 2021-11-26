Black Friday shoppers scour Wilmington for the best deals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you happened to visit Independence Mall today, the number of shoppers there served as a good reminder that it’s the busiest shopping day of the year.

“We started at 5 a.m. at JCPenney and then went to Shoe Carnival,” said Sharon Roberts.

Despite the rainy start Friday morning, shoppers were out bright and early across the Cape Fear in hopes of scoring some deals for their holiday shopping list. Some shoppers hit stores at 4:30 or 5 a.m. while others waited until the afternoon.

Wilmington hot spots to grab deals include some of the mall’s anchor stores like JCPenney and Belk, but smaller stores like Yankee Candle, Locker Room and American Eagle had their fair share of customers, too. Academy Sports + Outdoors also saw a large crowd throughout the day.

“We adopt families every year so this is our day to kind of go out and look for things for kids and stuff like that,” said Julia LaBombart.

There were plenty of good deals to go around, so most shoppers didn’t have any problem buying for everyone on their holiday shopping list.

“Bath & Body Works--they had ‘Buy 3, Get 3 Free,’ so that was pretty nice,” said Ella Lewis, who was out with her father shopping for her mother. “Yankee Candle had small tumblers and it was like buy three, five dollars.”

However, as supply chain issues continue, not everything will be bought from a brick-and-mortar store this year.

“I found my mom’s gift and then I went to find my girlfriend’s gift but they were out of stock so I have to order that now,” said Luis Herrera.

“We were shopping for tapered candles for our advent light,” said Kim Henderson. “Those are really hard to find and I had to order those online really really early. Other than that, I haven’t run into not finding anything.”

The deals don’t come to an end with Black Friday as many shoppers plan on taking advantage of more deals on Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

