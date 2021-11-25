With only 12% of NC kids vaccinated, shots are slowing, sitting on shelves
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - While many parents breathed a sigh of relief when a version of the Pfizer vaccine was authorized to protect their youngsters, others have taken a more cautious approach. That leaves hundreds of thousands of children at risk and shots sitting on shelves.
While many parents breathed a sigh of relief when a version of the vaccine was authorized to protect their youngsters, others have taken a more cautious approach. That leaves hundreds of thousands of children at risk and shots sitting on shelves.
These cases accounted for about a quarter of the country’s caseload for the week, the statement said.
Click here to read the full story by WRAL.
Copyright 2021 WRAL. All rights reserved.