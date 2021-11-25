Wilmington police investigating report of shots fired along Market Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has responded to a report of shots fired along Market Street on Thursday.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Market Street just after 12:30 p.m.

A parking lot at 2403 Market Street currently is surrounded by police tape.

Stay with this developing story as we get more information.

