Wilmington police investigating report of shots fired along Market Street

The Wilmington Police Department has responded to a report of shots fired along Market Street on Thursday.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has responded to a report of shots fired along Market Street on Thursday.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Market Street just after 12:30 p.m.

A parking lot at 2403 Market Street currently is surrounded by police tape.

Stay with this developing story as we get more information.

