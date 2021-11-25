UPDATE: Power restored to all customers after vehicle accident causes outage for more than 2,500 in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY (WECT) - Power has been restored to all customers after a vehicle accident caused a power outage affecting more than 2,500 in Columbus County, according to Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation.

The company’s outage map showed as many as 2,578 customers were affected.

Investigators tell WECT the crash happened at the Columbus-Brunswick County line on Highway 130. Most of the customers affected were south of Whiteville.

UPDATE 8:25 pm: Power has been restored to all members. Thank you for your patience and Happy Thanksgiving. UPDATE... Posted by Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

WECT has a call out to North Carolina Highway Patrol for more information on the crash.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.