Seahawks withdraw from tournament due to flu outbreak

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW men’s basketball team has withdrawn from the 2021 Zootown Classic due to a flu outbreak on the team, according to university officials.

“We’re disappointed to have to pull out of the tournament, but the health and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our highest priority,” said UNCW Director of Athletics Jimmy Bass. “It’s been a difficult few days for the players, coaches and staff in Montana. We appreciate the understanding of the tournament organizers and the teams involved in this challenging situation.”

The Seahawks fell to Southern Miss, 80-66, in the tournament opener on Wednesday night. Games against Montana scheduled for Thursday and UC San Diego on Friday have been cancelled.

