Retailers are preparing for the Black Friday rush

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The busiest shopping weekend of the year may look like it did before the COVID-19 pandemic. People who shopped online this time last year are now looking forward to getting back into the stores.

“I’ll probably come early in the morning,” said Bobby Harvey, a shopper at Mayfaire Town Center. “Part of the holiday is being able to go in the store and look at decorations and stuff, so I’m really excited about it and planning on taking my granddaughter out here and having a good time.”

Britteny Bellinger, the owner of My Sister’s Cottage said they have been preparing for the holiday shopping season for a while now. She was proactive ordering ahead to give customers a lot of options, because she and many other businesses are impacted by supply chain issues.

“We bought probably three times as much of what we may or may not need. I would say about 25% of our orders got canceled or are probably somewhere in the US, I don’t know,” Bellinger said.

Retailers are expecting to have many customers back in person, but for those who aren’t ready to venture out for the deals, UPS says it’s important to do your holiday shopping early so the supply chain slowdown doesn’t impact you.

“Don’t wait. The idea is that you normally, you want to wait for a sale, but with the supply chain issues the item you want it may be out of stock, so buy now, ship now, get it in [your] hands,” Jim Mayer with UPS said. “This is by far the busiest time of the year for us but we’re ready, we’ve been planning all year long, we’ve got big plans, we’ve hired people, we have added capacity so we’re expecting a very successful season.”

For those wanting to shop in person this weekend, many stores are opening anywhere from one to three hours early so they can get as many people in and out of the stores with their Black Friday sales.

“We’ve been getting calls all week ‘hey, what are your sales going to be?’ . . . ‘what are you doing?’ so I know it’s just gonna be crazy,” Bellinger said.

