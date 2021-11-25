Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Retailers are preparing for the Black Friday rush

Shoppers taking advantage of Black Friday deals at Mayfaire Town Center.
Shoppers taking advantage of Black Friday deals at Mayfaire Town Center.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The busiest shopping weekend of the year may look like it did before the COVID-19 pandemic. People who shopped online this time last year are now looking forward to getting back into the stores.

“I’ll probably come early in the morning,” said Bobby Harvey, a shopper at Mayfaire Town Center. “Part of the holiday is being able to go in the store and look at decorations and stuff, so I’m really excited about it and planning on taking my granddaughter out here and having a good time.”

Britteny Bellinger, the owner of My Sister’s Cottage said they have been preparing for the holiday shopping season for a while now. She was proactive ordering ahead to give customers a lot of options, because she and many other businesses are impacted by supply chain issues.

“We bought probably three times as much of what we may or may not need. I would say about 25% of our orders got canceled or are probably somewhere in the US, I don’t know,” Bellinger said.

Retailers are expecting to have many customers back in person, but for those who aren’t ready to venture out for the deals, UPS says it’s important to do your holiday shopping early so the supply chain slowdown doesn’t impact you.

“Don’t wait. The idea is that you normally, you want to wait for a sale, but with the supply chain issues the item you want it may be out of stock, so buy now, ship now, get it in [your] hands,” Jim Mayer with UPS said. “This is by far the busiest time of the year for us but we’re ready, we’ve been planning all year long, we’ve got big plans, we’ve hired people, we have added capacity so we’re expecting a very successful season.”

For those wanting to shop in person this weekend, many stores are opening anywhere from one to three hours early so they can get as many people in and out of the stores with their Black Friday sales.

“We’ve been getting calls all week ‘hey, what are your sales going to be?’ . . . ‘what are you doing?’ so I know it’s just gonna be crazy,” Bellinger said.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Walton
Physician assistant accused of giving teens drugs, alcohol has been suspended by NHRMC
Three correctional officers named in two separate incident reports filed by the Tabor City...
Three correctional officers resign amid drug smuggling allegations and suspected inmate overdose death
Law enforcement respond to incident on Bozeman Road in NHC.
Girl taken hostage by man killed in deputy-involved shooting released from hospital
Leroy Moore Jr. is charged with 1st degree murder of the victim, Tony Baker.
Man charged in killing that prompted legal action against apartment complex
Dustin Goodson pictured with his mother Tina Pressley.
Mother reacts to news of son’s apparent drug overdose at Tabor Correctional

Latest News

Retailers are preparing for the Black Friday rush
Retailers prepare for Black Friday shoppers
Power restored to all customers after vehicle accident causes outage for more than 2,500 in...
Vehicle wreck causes power outage in Columbus County
Retailers prepare for Black Friday shoppers
Retailers prepare for Black Friday shoppers
Only about 12% of children eligible for the vaccine in North Carolina have been vaccinated
With only 12% of NC kids vaccinated, shots are slowing, sitting on shelves