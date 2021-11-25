Senior Connect
Mystery ‘elf’ leaves cash, prizes to spread holiday cheer

By Amanda Alvarado, Nicole Heins and Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The “Ugly Sweater Elf” is spreading holiday cheer with hopes to bring back the Christmas spirit and inspire a pay-it-forward movement, KKTV reported.

The mystery elf is leaving gifts across Colorado Springs, Colo. with a messages that read, “If you found this, it is a gift for you! Please open!”

The “Ugly Sweater Elf” said that this is only the beginning and the gifts will continue to grow in the coming weeks with one grand finale.

“There is a lot of ugliness in the world today; but it doesn’t need to be that way. We can all come together in this effort to make a difference in our great community and beyond. Kindness goes a long way!” the “Ugly Sweater Elf” said.

The mystery elf said he wants to give back.

“That’s really the whole goal is,” the elf said. “This is the time of year when we should be, you know, spreading cheer.”

One recipient of the a mystery gift was a single mother of nine. The mother said she only had $5 and found a gift at a gas station. She received $60.

“It just couldn’t have come at a better time,” she said. “Like, I’m getting all choked up right now thinking about it.”

The mother also said that the “Ugly Sweater Elf” “restored my hope in mankind.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

