Local church passes out meals to those less fortunate on Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Most people spend their Thanksgiving gathered with family and friends -- with a home cooked meal -- but some people don’t have a family to spend it with, or a place to call home.

Members of Enoch Chapel Missionary Baptist Church made sure that everyone had a warm meal this Thanksgiving, and a friendly face to provide it.

“We had turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole,” said Tameria Gainey, who has been homeless for a few months now.

Despite the everyday struggle, it’s the not-so-little things that keep her going. “At least I’m not alone, I’m with people we consider family because we’ve been out here together,” Gainey said.

Some of those people she calls family--Sophia Holyfield -- who thinks of Gainey as a mother.

““We truly grateful for everything we do get and for everyone who does help us out,” Holyfield said. ”For them to really step up and look out for us is a true blessing because they really don’t have to look out for us.”

Reverend Alfred Jackson says it’s the lest they can do to make sure that those less fortunate have a special holiday too.

“Showing love on this Thanksgiving day, to share with others who are less fortunate. The homeless community—to give out to them, food, in a time like this when they’re in need and like all of us who have great thanksgiving meals, we want them to have one as well,” Rev. Jackson said.

Holyfield says people in the community have also brought them sleeping bags, blankets, and toiletries--and while it may not seem like a big deal to others-- it means the world to those less fortunate.

“It’s like we got a Christmas before Christmas,” Holyfield said. “It is a big deal for us, we don’t have anything.”

