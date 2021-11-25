Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: a quick rain chance for part of the holiday weekend

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:24 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thanksgiving! Your First Alert Forecast opens with bright skies across the Cape Fear Region for this holiday and, after a second consecutive frosty morning, temperatures will have made moves to the lower and middle 60s by dinner time. Much to be thankful for! Enjoy!

A cold front remains on-track to wring-out a solid but quick and transient rain chance early Black Friday morning. Expect only trace rain amounts to a couple of tenths of an inch at most. Keep your WECT Weather App with interactive radar handy if you are planning to hunt for a deal first thing!

Your First Alert Forecast toggles back to mainly dry for most of the remainder of the seven-day period. Catch those details here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into December with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. Remember: the app is great for travel, too!

And lastly, new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin for the next several days. Hurricane Season officially ends November 30th. Getting close!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Goodson pictured with his mother Tina Pressley.
Mother reacts to news of son’s apparent drug overdose at Tabor Correctional
Buscemi found his car had been booted just days after speaking out against the town's parking...
After speaking out against town’s parking program, Wrightsville Beach resident wakes up to booted car
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Michael Edward Abernethy, of...
Lost hunter located in Green Swamp
Charles Walton
Physician assistant accused of giving teens drugs, alcohol has been suspended by NHRMC
Leroy Moore Jr. is charged with 1st degree murder of the victim, Tony Baker.
Man charged in killing that prompted legal action against apartment complex

Latest News

Nice Thanksgiving Day in SE NC
First Alert Forecast: nice through Thanksgiving, an early Black Friday shower chance
Nice Thanksgiving Day in SE NC
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Nov. 24, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Nov. 24, 2021...
First Alert Forecast: sunny through Thanksgiving, shower chance shortly after
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Nov. 24, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Nov. 24, 2021