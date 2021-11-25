First Alert Forecast: a quick rain chance for part of the holiday weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thanksgiving! Your First Alert Forecast opens with bright skies across the Cape Fear Region for this holiday and, after a second consecutive frosty morning, temperatures will have made moves to the lower and middle 60s by dinner time. Much to be thankful for! Enjoy!

A cold front remains on-track to wring-out a solid but quick and transient rain chance early Black Friday morning. Expect only trace rain amounts to a couple of tenths of an inch at most. Keep your WECT Weather App with interactive radar handy if you are planning to hunt for a deal first thing!

Your First Alert Forecast toggles back to mainly dry for most of the remainder of the seven-day period. Catch those details here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And lastly, new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin for the next several days. Hurricane Season officially ends November 30th. Getting close!

