First Alert Forecast: a quick rain chance early Friday, mainly dry for the rest of the holiday weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We hope your are having a wonderful Thanksgiving Day! Milder 60s returned to SE NC this afternoon ahead of the next cold front. This evening clouds will increase as the front draws closer. Late tonight towards morning there will be an increasing shower risk with lows in the 40s.

After a nice and dry Thanksgiving, a little "I didn't know it was supposed to rain" rain remains possible / probable first thing Black Friday. It won't last long but it's worth staying alert for if you're planning on hunting for an early bargain! pic.twitter.com/hK59jr2khH — Gannon Medwick WECT (@medwick) November 25, 2021

We remain on-track to wring-out a solid but quick and transient rain chance early Black Friday morning. Expect only trace rain amounts to a couple of tenths of an inch at most. Keep your WECT Weather App with interactive radar handy if you are planning to hunt for a deal first thing!

Skies will quickly clear after a damp, dreary Friday morning. Bodes well for the tree lightning! Pass the cocoa! pic.twitter.com/rzI0PDleXm — Gannon Medwick WECT (@medwick) November 25, 2021

Your First Alert Forecast toggles back to mainly dry for most of the remainder of the seven-day period. Catch those details here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into December with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. Remember: the app is great for travel, too!

And lastly, new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin for the next several days. Hurricane Season officially ends November 30th. Getting close!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.