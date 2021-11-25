Fayetteville State University to reduce tuition costs to only $500 a semester

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The new state budget includes about $164 million for Fayetteville State University — the largest amount of money given to the university in more than 35 years, Chancellor Darrel Allison said.

The funding will be applied to lower tuition to $500 per semester for in-state students.

The average cost of tuition for in-state North Carolina students is around $11,200 a year, according to College Calc.org.

The UNC System says this program has “increased educational access, reduced student debt and grown the state’s economy.”

FSU used federal COVID-19 relief funds to forgive $1.6 million of student debt for attendees during the pandemic.

