Fayetteville State University to reduce tuition costs to only $500 a semester

The Chancellor says COVID-19 relief funds will help FSU achieve its goal of academic excellence (File photo)(NBC12)
By Gilbert Baez, Maggie Brown and Gilbert Baez, Maggie Brown, WRAL
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The new state budget includes about $164 million for Fayetteville State University — the largest amount of money given to the university in more than 35 years, Chancellor Darrel Allison said.

The funding will be applied to lower tuition to $500 per semester for in-state students.

The average cost of tuition for in-state North Carolina students is around $11,200 a year, according to College Calc.org.

The UNC System says this program has “increased educational access, reduced student debt and grown the state’s economy.”

FSU used federal COVID-19 relief funds to forgive $1.6 million of student debt for attendees during the pandemic.

