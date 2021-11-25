Senior Connect
2,700 runners participate in Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot

Families continue the tradition of burning off some calories before the big Thanksgiving meal.
Families continue the tradition of burning off some calories before the big Thanksgiving meal.
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Families continue the tradition of burning off some calories before the big Thanksgiving meal.

About 2,700 people showed up for the Turkey Trot in Wrightsville Beach. Despite the massive crowd, leaders say it was a few hundred less than years past. Some runners dressed up in full turkey gear for the timed 5K race. Afterward, there was an awards ceremony and costume contest.

It’s a fun way for many families to start the holiday weekend, but also a good way to give back to others as proceeds benefit Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity. Some families see it as not only a way to jump-start their holiday, but a way to reflect on their good fortune.

“We’re blessed in our lives,” said Tom Cinzori, whose family participates every other year when visiting from Michigan. “This is an opportunity for us to give back to the community. It’s the right thing to do. We’re thankful to live in a blessed country and anything we can do to give back, we’re happy to be a part of that.”

