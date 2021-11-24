Port City Politics: Week of Nov. 22

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City Politics is a collaborative podcast between WECT and WHQR. Every two weeks, WECT’s investigative reporter Michael Praats and WHQR’s News Director Ben Schachtman will break down the latest happenings in local politics.

The Podcast will be available from both stations.

Freeman Park purchase

The Town of Carolina Beach finally put an end to several lawsuits that have been ongoing since 2018 by agreeing to purchase roughly 300-acres of land at the north end of the town. The move will cost the town $7 million, but leaders say the town does not plan on using money from the general fund to pay for the purchase.

Wilmington’s short term rental battle makes it to Raleigh

For several years Wilmington has been fighting to defend its short-term rental restrictions put in place. A superior court judge ruled the city’s restrictions were illegal and voided the city’s restrictions --- in response the city appealed. Finally, the appeal was heard by the N.C. Court of Appeals in Raleigh, but a decision is still likely months away.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.