Mother reacts to news of son’s apparent drug overdose at Tabor Correctional

By Mara McJilton
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:20 PM EST
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) -Three correctional officers are off the job amid allegations of drug smuggling and after an inmate died from an apparent overdose.

Dustin Goodson is the inmate who died from the suspected drug overdose at Tabor Correctional. His mother, Tina Pressley said she was in shock when she got the phone call about what happened.

“I got a call from the prison that said that he was in the hospital, in the ICU,” Pressley said. The call came just hours after she had talked to her son.

“He called me that Friday morning about 930 he called me and he was fine he talked we talked for the whole time the call would let us talk. He was just talking about how he missed his family and he was just ready to be home with us,” Pressley said. “We was really hoping for him to be home for Thanksgiving.”

Pressley rushed to be by her son’s side at the hospital when she heard his last heartbeat. “I’ve got a recording of his heartbeat . . . and I think I’ll get the names of the people who actually got his organs and maybe one day I can meet them,” Pressley said.

She will be spending the holidays grieving for her only son, but she can take some comfort in one decision Goodson made to change the lives of others as an organ donor. “Dustin chose to be a donor because that’s just the way he was he was always helping people and ultimately, I think he saved like five lives with his donations,” Pressley said.

While Goodson had been in and out of prison, Pressley held out hope that one day he would come home for good.

“I always was saying that at least when he’s doing time like that I know where he’s at and he’s okay, but boy was I wrong,” Pressley said. “I don’t understand how that’s happening. I’m sure I’m not the only one that’s going through this . . . I want some kind of justice for him.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

