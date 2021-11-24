Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Lost hunter located in Green Swamp

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Michael Edward Abernethy, of...
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Michael Edward Abernethy, of Morganton, was located shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.(CCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLTON, N.C. (WECT) - A hunter who got lost in the Juniper Creek Game Land tract in the Green Swamp was reunited with his family Tuesday.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Michael Edward Abernethy, of Morganton, was located shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say that Abernethy was vacationing with his family in Myrtle Beach when he decided to go hunting in the Juniper Creek Game Land tract, which is located in both Columbus and Brunswick counties.

“When he did not return to his family at the scheduled time, they tried calling his cellphone but did not get an answer,” a CCSO news release states. “His family traveled to the area, locating his vehicle. Inside they found his cellphone, his heavy coat, gloves, and lunch box. They called 911 at approximately 10:30 pm on Nov. 22.”

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, NC Wildlife Resources Commission, and Columbus County Emergency Management then began a search for Abernethy.

A helicopter and K-9 units were deployed, including a bloodhound who located a positive track.

“Both agencies searched through the early morning hours for Mr. Abernethy,” the news release said. “Mr. Abernethy heard the search parties and moved towards them. At approximately 10 a.m., this morning, Mr. Abernethy was located. He was cold, hungry, and dehydrated, but OK. Buckhead Rescue responded to the scene and evaluated Mr. Abernethy. They determined he did not need additional medical care.

“Mr. Abernethy was greeted by his family with lots of hugs and kisses.”

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Michael Edward Abernethy, of...
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Michael Edward Abernethy, of Morganton, was located shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.(CCSO)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Walton
Physician assistant accused of giving teens drugs, alcohol has been suspended by NHRMC
Law enforcement respond to incident on Bozeman Road in NHC.
Girl taken hostage by man killed in deputy-involved shooting released from hospital
Three correctional officers named in two separate incident reports filed by the Tabor City...
Three correctional officers resign amid drug smuggling allegations and suspected inmate overdose death
The fire destroyed three condos and a home before it could be contained.
Bald Head Island fire 911 calls: ‘I think we’ve been bombed’
Leroy Moore Jr. is charged with 1st degree murder of the victim, Tony Baker.
Man charged in killing that prompted legal action against apartment complex

Latest News

Dustin Goodson pictured with his mother Tina Pressley.
Mother reacts to news of son’s apparent drug overdose at Tabor Correctional
SBI, Police charge man with murder for shooting at Sandy Ridge Apartments
Arrest made in deadly apartment shooting in Whiteville
Mother reacts to news of son’s apparent drug overdose at Tabor Correctional
Mother speaks after son dies of suspected drug overdose at Tabor Correctional Facility
Mother reacts to news of son’s apparent drug overdose at Tabor Correctional
Mother reacts to news of son’s apparent drug overdose at Tabor Correctional