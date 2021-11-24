Kickstart the holiday season with Wilmington’s annual tree lighting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington will host the annual tree lighting in downtown Wilmington Friday, November 26 at 6:30 p.m.

The free event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Market and Water Streets and will include live holiday music played by the Wilmington Sax Quartet.

Hot chocolate will be available and city leaders will begin the countdown to the lighting at 6:28 p.m.

Santa Claus will arrive once the tree is lit and will be available for photo opportunities.

On-street metered parking in downtown Wilmington will be free Thursday, Nov. 25-Sunday, Nov. 28 in celebration of Thanksgiving.

Parking enforcement will resume on Monday, Nov. 29.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.