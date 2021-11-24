Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Kickstart the holiday season with Wilmington’s annual tree lighting

Hundreds of people gather in Downtown Wilmington for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony
Hundreds of people gather in Downtown Wilmington for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington will host the annual tree lighting in downtown Wilmington Friday, November 26 at 6:30 p.m.

The free event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Market and Water Streets and will include live holiday music played by the Wilmington Sax Quartet.

Hot chocolate will be available and city leaders will begin the countdown to the lighting at 6:28 p.m.

Santa Claus will arrive once the tree is lit and will be available for photo opportunities.

On-street metered parking in downtown Wilmington will be free Thursday, Nov. 25-Sunday, Nov. 28 in celebration of Thanksgiving.

Parking enforcement will resume on Monday, Nov. 29.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Walton
Physician assistant accused of giving teens drugs, alcohol has been suspended by NHRMC
Three correctional officers named in two separate incident reports filed by the Tabor City...
Three correctional officers resign amid drug smuggling allegations and suspected inmate overdose death
Law enforcement respond to incident on Bozeman Road in NHC.
Girl taken hostage by man killed in deputy-involved shooting released from hospital
Leroy Moore Jr. is charged with 1st degree murder of the victim, Tony Baker.
Man charged in killing that prompted legal action against apartment complex
The fire destroyed three condos and a home before it could be contained.
Bald Head Island fire 911 calls: ‘I think we’ve been bombed’

Latest News

Feast of Hope
Feast of Hope will provide hot meals to those in need this Thanksgiving
Buscemi found his car had been booted just days after speaking out against the town's parking...
After speaking out against town’s parking program, Wrightsville Beach resident wakes up to booted car
A hunter who got lost in the Juniper Creek Game Land tract in the Green Swamp was reunited with...
Lost hunter located in Green Swamp
Wilmington Farmers' Market
Higher grocery store prices have some rethinking local farmers’ markets