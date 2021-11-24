Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Higher grocery store prices have some rethinking local farmers’ markets

Wilmington Farmers' Market
Wilmington Farmers' Market(Source: WECT)
By Bill Murray
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina is one of the top turkey producers in the US, second only to Minnesota, 65% of all sweet potatoes are grown right here. close to one million acres are dedicated to growing corn. All of it is locally sourced for your Thanksgiving table. Local growers are thankful as more and more people take notice.

People stop by local produce stands: and farmers markets for a reason. “It goes through less hands, less people are touching it, it lasts longer in your refrigerator.” says Julie Svenson with the Wilmington Farmers Market. “There’s just something about seeing the person, right in front of you, who grew your food.”

“We work really hard delivering to our local restaurants. You can’t beat fresh.” sys Michael Torbet who runs Terra Vita Farms. He delivers to about 30 different local restaurants offering seasonal produce and micro-greens. He believes the recent spike in grocery store prices could be a slam dunk for local farmers markets.

“I think in the upcoming months you see a change, a pull, so to speak” says Torbet. “I think you’re going to start seeing the prices of grocery story food coming up to the point where the farmers’ market is offering the same thing for the same price, essentially.”

Supply chain issues are impacting NC farms, getting product to market as quickly as possible. Scotts Farms, in Wilson County, pumps out about two and half million sweet potatoes a week. They’ve seen issues in shipping and manpower in getting those potatoes to market. “Our job is to prepare for that get, get through it, and prepare for better times ahead” says Dewey Scott.

“It’s been a creative challenge” says Conor MacNair. He owns N. Sea. Oyster Company. His farm, off the Tosail Coast, harvests about 15-25 thousand oysters a week. “We ship to California, Washington DC have a loyal local base. “It’s a great way to get in the door, talk about what makes Coastal North Carolina living so awesome and get those oysters to market.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Walton
Physician assistant accused of giving teens drugs, alcohol has been suspended by NHRMC
Three correctional officers named in two separate incident reports filed by the Tabor City...
Three correctional officers resign amid drug smuggling allegations and suspected inmate overdose death
Law enforcement respond to incident on Bozeman Road in NHC.
Girl taken hostage by man killed in deputy-involved shooting released from hospital
Leroy Moore Jr. is charged with 1st degree murder of the victim, Tony Baker.
Man charged in killing that prompted legal action against apartment complex
The fire destroyed three condos and a home before it could be contained.
Bald Head Island fire 911 calls: ‘I think we’ve been bombed’

Latest News

Tabor Correctional
District Attorney issues statement on Tabor Correctional investigation
According to the incident report, the incident took place shortly after 7:30 p.m. pm Cedar Tree...
CCSO: Man robbed of PlayStation at gunpoint
NC schools slow in starting COVID-19 testing, despite millions in federal funding
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Michael Edward Abernethy, of...
Lost hunter located in Green Swamp