Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘General Hospital’ fires actor Steve Burton over COVID-19 vaccination mandates

FILE - This July 26, 2012 file photo shows actor Steve Burton at the Disney ABC panel for...
FILE - This July 26, 2012 file photo shows actor Steve Burton at the Disney ABC panel for "General Hospital" in Beverly Hills, Calif. The actor known for his portrayal of Jason Morgan said his applications for medical and religious exemptions to not get vaccinated against COVID-19 were denied.(Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, file)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Steve Burton announced on Instagram that he was released from “General Hospital” for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The actor known for his portrayal of Jason Morgan said his applications for medical and religious exemptions were denied.

“This is about personal freedom to me. I don’t think anyone should lose their livelihood over this,” Burton said in his video post on Instagram.

Burton went on to say how grateful he is for his time with “General Hospital” and hopes that maybe he could return to finish his role on the show after the mandates are lifted.

“I love it there,” he said of the soap opera. “I grew up there. I grew up with some of you, so I’ll always be grateful.”

Burton was unsure of what his last air date would be and said it may have already happened.

“I believe that when one door closes, multiple doors open. It’s always been my perspective, so I’m excited to see what the future brings,” Burton said, ending the post by wishing everyone an “awesome Thanksgiving.”

Throughout his career, Burton has won two and has been nominated for nine Daytime Emmy Awards, according to IMDB. He’s also a four-time winner of the Soap Opera Digest Awards.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Walton
Physician assistant accused of giving teens drugs, alcohol has been suspended by NHRMC
Law enforcement respond to incident on Bozeman Road in NHC.
Girl taken hostage by man killed in deputy-involved shooting released from hospital
Three correctional officers named in two separate incident reports filed by the Tabor City...
Three correctional officers resign amid drug smuggling allegations and suspected inmate overdose death
The fire destroyed three condos and a home before it could be contained.
Bald Head Island fire 911 calls: ‘I think we’ve been bombed’
Leroy Moore Jr. is charged with 1st degree murder of the victim, Tony Baker.
Man charged in killing that prompted legal action against apartment complex

Latest News

FILE - Office of Management and Budget acting director Shalanda Young speaks during a Senate...
Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office
Hiring sign is displayed outside of a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 13,...
US jobless claims hit 52-year low after seasonal adjustments
Peter Buck died at a hospital in Danbury, Connecticut, on Nov. 18, Subway said in a statement....
Subway sandwich chain co-founder Peter Buck dies at 90
Retailers have been notified to remove the affected product from shelves. All other products...
Some Old Spice, Secret aerosol antiperspirants recalled for having benzene