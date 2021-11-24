Four southeastern North Carolinians receive Dogwood Awards

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein awarded North Carolina leaders with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award Tuesday.

These awards are presented annually to honor North Carolinians who work to keep people safe, healthy, and happy in their communities.

Of the 36 recipients this year, four were from the Cape Fear region:

Deborah Dicks Maxwell, President of the North Carolina NAACP, Wilmington, and a member of the Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice.

“It’s been an honor to serve on the Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice with Deborah,” said Stein. “I’ve seen firsthand how dedicated she is to building a more equal North Carolina and ensuring that our criminal justice system both keeps people safe and treats everyone fairly. We’re all better off for having her champion equality and justice as president of the North Carolina NAACP.”

Kemp Burdette, Cape Fear River Watch Riverkeeper.

“North Carolina has long been at the forefront of discussing the harms of PFAS, or forever chemicals, to our drinking water and people’s health,” said Stein. “That’s in part because of Kemp and Cape Fear River Watch, which have been vocal in calling for attention to the growing dangers of PFAS contamination and the immediate need for the companies that made this mess to clean them up. Kemp’s advocacy is helping us make sure all North Carolinians have clean drinking water.”

Margaret D. Bordeaux, Justice-Involved Overdose Prevention specialist with the North Carolina Division of Public Health’s Injury and Violence Prevention Branch.

“Margaret has built a career on helping make sure that people with addiction get the treatment they need to recover,” said Stein. “Her work helps open up pathways to treatment and recovery for people across our state, and it helps our state find the best solutions for each community. I’m grateful for her dedication to fighting the opioid crisis and getting treatment to those who need it.”

Sara LaVere, director of elections in Brunswick County.

“Elections are the heart of our democracy, and the workers who carry them out are heroes,” said Stein. “Unfortunately, we’ve seen the spread of baseless, misinformed claims about last year’s elections. Sara represents the integrity of our election workers. She made sure her mother’s mail-in ballot was discounted after she sadly passed away. Sara did the right thing, and her actions – and the actions of other election administrators and millions of voters across North Carolina – ensured a secure, legitimate election.”

The full list of the 2021 Dogwood Award recipients is as follows:

Dr. Rasheeda Monroe, The Sister Circle, Cary

Dr. Netasha McLawhorn, The Sister Circle, Raleigh

Dr. Michele Benoit-Wilson, The Sister Circle, Raleigh

Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne, The Sister Circle, Wendell

Dr. Jacqueline Hicks, The Sister Circle, Zebulon

Dr. Nerissa M. Price, The Sister Circle, Raleigh

Lowe’s Home Improvement, Mooresville

Dr. Kerianne Crockett, North Carolina Obstetrical and Gynecological Society, ECU Brody School of Medicine, and Vidant Medical Center, Greenville

Kristie Puckett Williams, American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, Charlotte

Secretary Eddie Buffaloe, North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Raleigh

Sheriff Quentin Miller, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Asheville

Officer Stephanie Collins, Fayetteville Police Department, Fayetteville

Ingram Bell, Gate City Coalition, Greensboro

Linda Combs, sexual assault Survivor and advocate, Fayetteville

Sue and Rod Lee, HeartWorks, Bayboro

Karen Prince, HeartWorks, Bayboro

Chief Chris Blue, Chapel Hill Police Department, Chapel Hill

District Attorney Matt Scott, Robeson County, Lumberton

Sen. Jim Burgin, District 12 (Harnett, Johnson, and Lee counties), Angier

Major Elijah Bazemore, Durham County Sheriff’s Office, Durham

Kevin Leonard, North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, Apex

Rep. Dean Arp, District 69 (Union County), Monroe

Rep. Jason Saine, District 97 (Lincoln County), Lincolnton

Rep. Donny C. Lambeth, District 75 (Forsyth County), Winston-Salem

Rep. Jake Johnson, District 113 (Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania counties), Mill Springs

Michelle Ellis, Hunter Huss High School, Gastonia

Octavia Hamilton, Isaac Dickson Elementary School, Asheville

Dean Bagnoni, John F. Kennedy High School, Winston-Salem

Christopher Lane, Chapel Hill Police Department, Chapel Hill

Marcus Morris, Scotland Neck Police Department, Scotland Neck

Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, Asheville

Piedmont Land Conservancy, Greensboro

