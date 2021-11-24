Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: sunny through Thanksgiving, shower chance shortly after

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with an ideally dry Wednesday for holiday travel across the Carolinas. For the Cape Fear Region, sunshine will usher temperatures to the 50s after a freezing and frosty start. North winds will not be as blustery as Tuesday.

Your First Alert Forecast continues with a gorgeous Thanksgiving Day with frosty 30s over morning coffee, crisp 50s and 60s for dinnertime, and mellow breezes. Enjoy! Patchy rain is possible along a quick cold frontal passage Friday morning; the rest of the holiday weekend continues to lean dry.

Get weather details through the end of November in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook into December with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App. Rely on the app for travel, too!

Lastly, new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin for the next five days. Hurricane Season officially ends November 30th.

