First Alert Forecast: nice through Thanksgiving, an early Black Friday shower chance

By Eric Davis
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with an ideally dry Wednesday afternoon and evening for holiday travel across the Carolinas. After a sunny Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 50s, lows Wednesday night will once again dip below freezing under clear skies. Expect Thursday morning readings in the upper 20s and lower 30s. North winds will not be as blustery as Tuesday.

Your First Alert Forecast continues with a gorgeous Thanksgiving Day with frosty 30s over morning coffee, crisp 50s and 60s for dinnertime, and mellow breezes. Enjoy! Patchy rain is possible along a quick cold frontal passage Friday morning; the rest of the holiday weekend continues to lean dry.

Get weather details through the end of November in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook into December with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App. Rely on the app for travel, too!

Lastly, new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin for the next five days. Hurricane Season officially ends November 30th.

