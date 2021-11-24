Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Feast of Hope will provide hot meals to those in need this Thanksgiving

Feast of Hope
Feast of Hope(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON and PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Feast of Hope is being hosted by Heide Trask High School in conjunction with Northside Church in Wilmington to provide Thanksgiving meals to people in need.

On Thanksgiving Day, at each of the two locations, a hot Thanksgiving plated dinner, dessert, care package, and message of hope will be provided.

Meals will be served from 9 a.m. - noon at Northside Church, 2501 N. College Rd, and from 11 a.m. - noon at Trask High School, 14328 State Hwy 210, Rocky Point.

If you or someone you know would benefit from a hot meal this Thanksgiving, the Feast of Hope, register here now to place your order. A delivery service is also available.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Walton
Physician assistant accused of giving teens drugs, alcohol has been suspended by NHRMC
Three correctional officers named in two separate incident reports filed by the Tabor City...
Three correctional officers resign amid drug smuggling allegations and suspected inmate overdose death
Law enforcement respond to incident on Bozeman Road in NHC.
Girl taken hostage by man killed in deputy-involved shooting released from hospital
Leroy Moore Jr. is charged with 1st degree murder of the victim, Tony Baker.
Man charged in killing that prompted legal action against apartment complex
The fire destroyed three condos and a home before it could be contained.
Bald Head Island fire 911 calls: ‘I think we’ve been bombed’

Latest News

Hundreds of people gather in Downtown Wilmington for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony
Kickstart the holiday season with Wilmington’s annual tree lighting
Buscemi found his car had been booted just days after speaking out against the town's parking...
After speaking out against town’s parking program, Wrightsville Beach resident wakes up to booted car
A hunter who got lost in the Juniper Creek Game Land tract in the Green Swamp was reunited with...
Lost hunter located in Green Swamp
Wilmington Farmers' Market
Higher grocery store prices have some rethinking local farmers’ markets