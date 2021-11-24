Feast of Hope will provide hot meals to those in need this Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON and PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Feast of Hope is being hosted by Heide Trask High School in conjunction with Northside Church in Wilmington to provide Thanksgiving meals to people in need.

On Thanksgiving Day, at each of the two locations, a hot Thanksgiving plated dinner, dessert, care package, and message of hope will be provided.

Meals will be served from 9 a.m. - noon at Northside Church, 2501 N. College Rd, and from 11 a.m. - noon at Trask High School, 14328 State Hwy 210, Rocky Point.

If you or someone you know would benefit from a hot meal this Thanksgiving, the Feast of Hope, register here now to place your order. A delivery service is also available.

