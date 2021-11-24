Senior Connect
Country Time, Tang, Kool-Aid, Arizona Tea voluntarily recalled for potential presence of glass and metal

By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Several variations of powdered drink mixes are being voluntarily recalled due to the potential presence of small pieces of metal or glass.

According to the FDA, the recall involves select code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “best when used by” dates between May 10, 2023 and Nov. 1, 2023.

An internal review at the manufacturing facility revealed the issue, and the company said it is working to remove potentially contaminated products from circulation.

Complete list of products voluntarily recalled

Anyone who purchased items included in the recall should return it to the store where it was bought or throw it away.

Customers can also contact the parent company, Kraft Heinz, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday - Friday at 1-855-713-9237 to see if a product they purchased is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

