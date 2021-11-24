CCSO: Man robbed of PlayStation at gunpoint

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 19-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint while meeting the suspect for a Facebook Marketplace exchange Tuesday night, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the incident report, the incident took place shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Cedar Tree Lane in the Tabor City area. A PlayStation 4 Pro was taken from the victim.

The sheriff’s office said that the victim was struck in the head and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

