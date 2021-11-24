CCSO: Man robbed of PlayStation at gunpoint

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 19-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint while meeting the suspect for a Facebook Marketplace exchange Tuesday night, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the incident report, the incident took place shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Cedar Tree Lane in the Tabor City area. A PlayStation 4 Pro was taken from the victim.

The sheriff’s office said that the victim was struck in the head and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.