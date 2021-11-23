Turkey Trot races to get you moving before your Thanksgiving meal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The annual Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot takes place Thursday at 8 a.m. at Wrightsville Beach Park. Click here to sing up.

The Saint James Turkey Trot to benefit Relay for Life takes place at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Woodlands Park Pavilion. Click here to sign up.

2nd Annual Ryan Hansen NTB Gobble Wobble. North Topsail Beach. Thursday 6:15 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. at Tiki Bar, North Topsail Beach. Click here to sign up.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.