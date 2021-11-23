Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Turkey Trot races to get you moving before your Thanksgiving meal

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and If you’re looking for a way to earn your calories,...
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and If you’re looking for a way to earn your calories, there is still time to sign up for a local turkey trot.(KY3)
By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:25 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The annual Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot takes place Thursday at 8 a.m. at Wrightsville Beach Park. Click here to sing up.

The Saint James Turkey Trot to benefit Relay for Life takes place at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Woodlands Park Pavilion. Click here to sign up.

2nd Annual Ryan Hansen NTB Gobble Wobble. North Topsail Beach. Thursday 6:15 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. at Tiki Bar, North Topsail Beach. Click here to sign up.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A fire rages on Bald Head Island Saturday night
Four homes destroyed in massive fire on Bald Head Island
At approximately 8:30 a.m., fire crews were called to a fire in the 100 block of East Westwood...
Crews respond to house fire in Wilmington
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Two years since that devastating crash, Trooper Chris Wooten and his wife Sharon have been...
Paralyzed trooper to be welcomed home in North Carolina two years after devastating crash

Latest News

Holiday Healthy Eating Tips
Tips on how to make healthy choices and still enjoy Thanksgiving meal
Passengers arrive at Wilmington International Airport ahead of Thanksgiving.
Officials encourage travelers to use extra caution ahead of busy holiday
Officials encourage travelers to use extra caution ahead of busy holiday
Holiday travel expected to return to pre-pandemic levels this Thanksgiving
Passengers wait to board the Bald Head Island ferry (file photo)
Lack of appraisal of BHI transportation system prompts State Auditor to request pause on bond sale