Senior Resource Center to open new nutrition site

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Free nutritious meals will be available for seniors in southern New Hanover County at a new location beginning December 1, 2021.

“We are so excited to have this new site available for our senior residents,” said Senior Resource Center Director Amber Smith. “The Katie B. Hines Senior Center has been a wonderful place for our senior residents to gather for fellowship and other activities, but this adds another layer of value to the site and helps us expand our access and impact into the community.”

The new, dine-in satellite nutrition site is at the Katie B. Hines Senior Center at 308 Cape Fear Blvd, Carolina Beach.

The Senior Center will be open from 10 a.m. and lunch will be served weekdays from noon-1 p.m. The service is available for anyone age 60 or older in New Hanover County.

Meals must be ordered in advance by calling 910-798-6420.

The current Senior Resource Center drive-up meal service at the Veterans Park location will no longer be available after December 3.

Click here for the full list of drive-up and dine-in locations for seniors in New Hanover County. Information about home-delivered meals and on-site nutrition services are also available.

