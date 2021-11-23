Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Senior Resource Center to open new nutrition site

Free nutritious meals will be available for seniors in southern New Hanover County at the new...
Free nutritious meals will be available for seniors in southern New Hanover County at the new location beginning December 1, 2021.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Free nutritious meals will be available for seniors in southern New Hanover County at a new location beginning December 1, 2021.

“We are so excited to have this new site available for our senior residents,” said Senior Resource Center Director Amber Smith. “The Katie B. Hines Senior Center has been a wonderful place for our senior residents to gather for fellowship and other activities, but this adds another layer of value to the site and helps us expand our access and impact into the community.”

The new, dine-in satellite nutrition site is at the Katie B. Hines Senior Center at 308 Cape Fear Blvd, Carolina Beach.

The Senior Center will be open from 10 a.m. and lunch will be served weekdays from noon-1 p.m. The service is available for anyone age 60 or older in New Hanover County.

Meals must be ordered in advance by calling 910-798-6420.

The current Senior Resource Center drive-up meal service at the Veterans Park location will no longer be available after December 3.

Click here for the full list of drive-up and dine-in locations for seniors in New Hanover County. Information about home-delivered meals and on-site nutrition services are also available.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A fire rages on Bald Head Island Saturday night
Four homes destroyed in massive fire on Bald Head Island
At approximately 8:30 a.m., fire crews were called to a fire in the 100 block of East Westwood...
Crews respond to house fire in Wilmington
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Law enforcement respond to incident on Bozeman Road in NHC.
Girl taken hostage by man killed in deputy-involved shooting released from hospital

Latest News

Cape Fear River
NAACP, environmentalists oppose massive development on Cape Fear River
Leroy Moore Jr. is charged with 1st degree murder of the victim, Tony Baker.
SBI, Police charge man with murder for shooting at Sandy Ridge Apartments
North Carolina State Trooper Christopher L. Wooten is set to be welcomed home by supporters in...
Paralyzed trooper welcomed home in North Carolina two years after devastating crash
Physician assistant accused of giving teens drugs, alcohol has been suspended by NHRMC
Physician's assistant faces child abuse charges