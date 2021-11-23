SBI, Police charge man with murder for shooting at Sandy Ridge Apartments

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A Fayetteville man has been charged with murder by the Whiteville Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) following an investigation into a shooting at the Sandy Ridge Apartments on October 25, 2021 where the victim died.

When police arrived at the scene of the shooting, the victim was located and transported to the hospital; however, he later succumbed to his injuries.

A joint investigation between Whiteville PD and the SBI led to the arrest of Moore on November 23 in Fayetteville. He was later transported back to Columbus County.

Leroy Moore Jr. is charged with 1st degree murder of the victim, Tony Baker. He is being held under no bond at the Columbus County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.