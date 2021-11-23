Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

SBI, Police charge man with murder for shooting at Sandy Ridge Apartments

Leroy Moore Jr. is charged with 1st degree murder of the victim, Tony Baker.
Leroy Moore Jr. is charged with 1st degree murder of the victim, Tony Baker.(Whiteville PD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A Fayetteville man has been charged with murder by the Whiteville Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) following an investigation into a shooting at the Sandy Ridge Apartments on October 25, 2021 where the victim died.

One killed in Monday night shooting at Whiteville apartment complex, police say

When police arrived at the scene of the shooting, the victim was located and transported to the hospital; however, he later succumbed to his injuries.

A joint investigation between Whiteville PD and the SBI led to the arrest of Moore on November 23 in Fayetteville. He was later transported back to Columbus County.

Leroy Moore Jr. is charged with 1st degree murder of the victim, Tony Baker. He is being held under no bond at the Columbus County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A fire rages on Bald Head Island Saturday night
Four homes destroyed in massive fire on Bald Head Island
At approximately 8:30 a.m., fire crews were called to a fire in the 100 block of East Westwood...
Crews respond to house fire in Wilmington
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Law enforcement respond to incident on Bozeman Road in NHC.
Girl taken hostage by man killed in deputy-involved shooting released from hospital

Latest News

Cape Fear River
NAACP, environmentalists oppose massive development on Cape Fear River
North Carolina State Trooper Christopher L. Wooten is set to be welcomed home by supporters in...
Paralyzed trooper welcomed home in North Carolina two years after devastating crash
Free nutritious meals will be available for seniors in southern New Hanover County at the new...
Senior Resource Center to open new nutrition site
Physician assistant accused of giving teens drugs, alcohol has been suspended by NHRMC
Physician's assistant faces child abuse charges