Physician assistant accused of giving teens drugs, alcohol has been suspended by NHRMC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A physician assistant at Novant’s New Hanover Regional Medical Center has been arrested and charged with several counts of child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Court documents allege Charles ‘Chip’ Walton groomed several teenage girls by providing them with drugs and alcohol.

Walton was arrested on Nov. 8, following a judge’s issuance of two no-contact orders issued to two teenage girls. According to court documents, Walton is a physician’s assistant at NHRMC. He is accused of providing teenage girls with drugs and alcohol on several occasions over the summer.

According to a spokesperson with NHRMC, Walton was “suspended pending investigation as soon as we became aware of the charges against him.”

A no-contact order alleges Walton had “given drugs and alcohol to the minor plaintiff for the purpose of grooming said minor to be sexually exploited.”

According to a narrative provided by the plaintiffs, the teenage girls slept over at Walton’s house with his ex-stepdaughters. Despite not being married to the stepdaughters’ mother, apparently, the girls still stayed with Walton at times.

During these sleepovers, Walton allegedly gave the girls alcohol, marijuana, and prescription sleeping drug Ambien. According to one of the plaintiff’s statements, after one night the teenage girl allegedly woke up with Walton in her bed and no memory of the night before.

In September, two of the underage victims filed for temporary no-contact orders for stalking or nonconsensual sexual conduct. Within both orders, the alleged victims outlined some of the actions they say Walton took that led to the requests for no-contact orders.

“Defendant, having vast medical knowledge, has used Ambien, alcohol, and marijuana to take advantage of Plaintiff and potentially, other minors. Defendant has sent emails to minor, has had inappropriate conversations with minor about sex, has played drinking games such as “Never Have I Ever” in order to cull deeply personal information about Plaintiff and others as to their sexual behavior while sharing his own personal sexual experiences with minors,” according to one of the plaintiff’s statements.

The narratives also claim Walton took the minors out to Freeman Park where he drank and smoked with them. At one point, the plaintiff claims Walton encouraged her to strip to her underwear to go swimming at night. There is also the claim that Walton poured alcohol into the hands of the minor and then lit her on fire - this act is reportedly captured on video.

Video and photos are a common theme within both of the narratives.

“Chip has cameras in his living room, kitchen, outside his home, his garage, and in his bedroom. He would send videos from these cameras to us. He created folders in G-mail called ‘Sleepovers with Jim Beam’ & ‘One long night followed by another ’ that has been deleted now which had videos of Chip with all of us drinking,” according to one of the narratives.

Novant Health did respond to a request from WECT regarding the allegations against Walton.

“Novant Health protects the privacy of all current and former employees, and we also respect every individual’s right to due process. Our position on team member privacy has led to misleading reports that we enabled a team member to report to work despite knowing that they face serious criminal charges. To be clear, Mr. Walton was suspended pending investigation as soon as we became aware of the charges against him. I can confirm that Charles Walton remains on leave, following recent developments. We will have no further comment on the matter,” according to a Novant spokesperson.

At the time of publication, the Wilmington Police Department has not provided WECT a statement as to Walton’s charges.

A message was left on Walton’s voicemail for a comment but at the time of publication, he has not responded either. This story will be updated if any of the parties do provide a comment.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.