Heads up! Inspection to require CFMB lane reductions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drivers should expect to encounter reduced lanes on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge next week as crews with the state transportation department conduct its biennium inspection.

The N.C. Department of Transportation will alternate between closing the right lane in the south direction and in the north direction from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Nov. 30 to Dec. 9.

Only one lane on the four-lane bridge will be closed at a time.

