Girl taken hostage by man killed in deputy-involved shooting released from hospital

Law enforcement respond to incident on Bozeman Road in NHC.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 9-year-old girl who was cut multiple times by a man who had taken her hostage moments before being killed by law enforcement has been released from the hospital.

The State Bureau of Investigation still is investigating the deputy-involved shooting of Henry Timberlake Duncan, 43, on Nov. 16. Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 900 block of Bozeman Road around 8 p.m. that evening after receiving a report of a girl taken from her home at knifepoint.

Deputies fatally shot Duncan after finding him in the front yard of a home with a knife to the girl’s throat. Duncan was reportedly “making threatening statements” and indicated he “planned on injuring the child again.”

Before law enforcement arrived on scene, Duncan shot Dwayne Derone White II, 47. It is believed the two were staying in a camper located in front of the mobile home where the 9-year-old girl and her grandmother reside, according to a spokesperson for the NHCSO. The two men’s relationship is unknown at this time.

The girl and her grandmother went outside after hearing a gunshot to see what happened, the spokesperson said, at which point Duncan took the girl hostage.

The girl underwent several surgeries for her injuries, but was released from the hospital on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

