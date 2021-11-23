Senior Connect
General Mills expected to raise prices in 2022

Popular cereals like Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms are included in the increase, along with items from well-known brands like Progresso, Betty Crocker and Pillsbury.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Your favorite bowl of cereal could cost you more next year.

According to one regional wholesale supplier, General Mills is raising prices on hundreds of its products in 2022.

The supplier said it received letters about the price hike from the company last week.

Popular cereals like Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms are included in the increase, along with items from well-known brands like Progresso, Betty Crocker and Pillsbury.

General Mills has not commented on the supposed price hike, but the supplier says prices are expected to go up around 20% starting in mid-January.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

